Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 9, 2022 / 10:43 AM

'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love

By Annie Martin

March 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

Advertisement

The preview shows Anthony (Bailey) begin his search for a wife. He meets eligible newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but begins to fall for her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

In addition, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) forms a plan to entrap Lady Whistledown, the anonymous author of a gossip newsletter, who was shown to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season 1.

"What happens with duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed," an official description reads.

Netflix previously shared Season 2 photos featuring Anthony and Kate. The streaming service also released a teaser trailer that hints at Anthony and Kate's romance.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Phoebe Dynevor, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews also star.

Advertisement

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

Read More

'Bridgerton' siblings assemble in Season 2 photos 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged 'Love is Blind' star Shake apologizes to Deepti: 'I am truly sorry' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
TV // 2 hours ago
Leslie Jones on getting into comedy: 'It felt like home'
March 9 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones discussed getting into comedy while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
TV // 7 hours ago
Chris Redd: 'Bust Down' character 'should be in jail'
LOS ANGELES, March 9 (UPI) -- "Bust Down" stars and creators Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Jak Knight discuss the real life inspirations for their badly behaved comedy characters.
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
TV // 11 hours ago
'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman joins cast of Peacock's 'The Resort'
March 8 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman will round out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in its upcoming mystery-comedy "The Resort."
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' crowns Season 1 winner
March 8 (UPI) -- The first-ever season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" came to an end Tuesday night. [Spoiler alert!]
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Never Have I Ever' for final 4th season ahead of Season 3
March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Never Have I Ever" has been renewed for a fourth season on Tuesday. Season 3 premieres this summer and Season 4 will be the final season in 2023.
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
TV // 21 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito joins AMC remake of U.K. series 'The Driver'
March 8 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in a remake of BBC One drama series "The Driver" for AMC.
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
TV // 21 hours ago
'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu
March 8 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for "Under the Banner of Heaven" Tuesday. The limited series based on the Brenda Wright Lafferty murder premieres April 28 on Hulu.
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer join as Season 7 guest panelists
March 8 (UPI) -- Leslie Jordan, Nicole Byer and Eric Stonestreet will serve as guest panelists in "The Masked Singer" Season 7.
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
TV // 23 hours ago
Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming'
March 8 (UPI) -- Regina Hall discussed how she is preparing to co-host the Oscars while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
'David Byrne's American Utopia' cast perform 'Like Humans Do' on 'Tonight Show'
March 8 (UPI) -- David Byrne and the cast of his Broadway musical "American Utopia" performed their song "Like Humans Do" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Renee Zellweger: 'Thing About Pam' shows truth is stranger than fiction
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Kristin Cavallari wears sleek black dress at ACM Awards
Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history
Eminem becomes No. 1 certified artist for singles in RIAA history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement