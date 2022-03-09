'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love

March 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The preview shows Anthony (Bailey) begin his search for a wife. He meets eligible newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but begins to fall for her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

In addition, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) forms a plan to entrap Lady Whistledown, the anonymous author of a gossip newsletter, who was shown to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season 1.

"What happens with duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed," an official description reads.

Netflix previously shared Season 2 photos featuring Anthony and Kate. The streaming service also released a teaser trailer that hints at Anthony and Kate's romance.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Phoebe Dynevor, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews also star.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.