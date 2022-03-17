Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

1/5

Ben Affleck stars in "Deep Water," a new film based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Deep Water, Tokyo Vice and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May. Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'Deep Water'

The 1957 psychological thriller novel by Patricia Highsmith follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple in a loveless marriage. The pair play mind games with each other that become deadly for those around them.

Deep Water is being adapted as a new film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda. Tracy Letts, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi also star in the movie, which is directed by Adrian Lyne.

Hulu released a trailer for Deep Water in March that shows Melinda (de Armas) question Vic's (Affleck) love for her. The film premieres Friday.

'Black Crab'

The 2002 thriller novel by Swedish author Jerker Virdborg takes place in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. The story follows a group of soldiers who embark on a dangerous mission across a frozen sea to transport a mysterious package that could stop the fighting.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new film starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as Caroline Edh, a speed skater turned soldier. Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalam Esmaili, Aliette Opheim and David Dencik also star.

Black Crab premieres Friday. The movie is directed by Adam Berg, who co-wrote the script with Pelle Rådström.

'The Viscount Who Loved Me' (Bridgerton)

The 2000 historical romance book by Julia Quinn is the second novel in her Bridgerton book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. The story centers on Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, as he searches for a wife.

Netflix is adapting the book as Bridgerton Season 2. Jonathan Bailey returns as Anthony, with Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma. Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan and Golda Rosheuvel also star.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 in March that teases a romance between Anthony (Bailey) and Kate (Ashley). The season premieres March 25.

'Mothering Sunday'

The 2016 romance novel by Graham Swift takes place on Mothering Sunday, a U.K. holiday honoring mothers, in 1924. The story follows Jane Fairchild, a young maid who meets with her longtime lover, the wealthy Paul Sheringham, ahead of his wedding.

Mothering Sunday has been adapted as a romantic drama film starring Odessa Young as Jane and Josh O'Connor (The Crown) as Paul. Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu and Emma D'Arcy also star.

The movie adaptation is written by Alice Birch and directed by Eva Husson. Mothering Sunday had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July and will open in select theaters March 25.

'Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan'

The 2009 memoir by American journalist Jake Adelstein recounts his time at the Yomiuri Shinbun newspaper in Japan. The book explores police corruption and underworld dealings in 1990s Tokyo.

HBO Max is adapting the book as a new series starring Ansel Elgort (Divergent) as Adelstein. Ken Watanabe also stars as Hiroto Katagari, a detective for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police who guides Adelstein.

Tokyo Vice is created, written and executive produced by J.T. Rogers, with Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral) as executive producer and director for the pilot episode. HBO Max released a trailer for the series in March.

Tokyo Vice premieres April 7.

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

The 2001 fantasy book by J.K. Rowling takes place in her Harry Potter universe. The book is presented as a guide about magical creatures written by the character Newt Scamander.

Warner Bros. adapted the book as a 2016 film of the same same starring Eddie Redmayne as Newt. A sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released in 2018, and will be followed by a third film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which opens in theaters April 15.

The Secrets of Dumbledore stars Redmayne as Newt, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. The film takes place in the 1930s and will see Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) start a war.

Warner Bros. released a trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore in February.

'Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith'

The 2003 true crime book by Jon Krakauer explores the origin and evolution of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the 1984 murders committed by brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty, who were part of a Mormon splinter group.

The book is being adapted as a new series starring Andrew Garfield as Detective Pyre, a Mormon police detective who investigates the murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby. Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell also star.

Under the Banner of Heaven is created, written and executive produced by Dustin Lance Black (Milk). The series will have a two-episode premiere April 28 on FX on Hulu.

'The Shining Girls'

The 2013 thriller novel by South African author Lauren Beukes follows Harper Curtis, a drifter in Depression-era Chicago who is compelled to kill the 'shining girls,' promising young women in different eras.

Apple TV+ is adapting the book as the series Shining Girls. Elisabeth Moss stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a reporter who survives a brutal assault and finds her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Jaime Bell and Wagner Moura also star.

Shining Girls is created and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Beukes, Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio also serve as executive producers.

The TV adaptation premieres April 29. Apple TV+ released a trailer for the show in February.

'Conversations with Friends'

The 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney explores the relationships among four people: narrator Frances, her best friend Bobbi, and married couple Nick and Melissa.

BBC Three and Hulu are adapting the book as a new series starring Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi, Joe Alwyn as Nick and Jemima Kirke as Melissa. Hulu shared a trailer in February that shows Bobbi (Lane) and Melissa (Kirke) flirt, while Frances (Oliver) and Nick (Alwyn) start an intense secret affair.

Conversations with Friends will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three in May. Rooney's book Normal People was previously adapted as a drama series starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

'Firestarter'

The 1980 sci-fi horror novel by Stephen King follows Andy and Charlie McGee, a father and daughter on the run from a government agency known as The Shop. Andy has a telekinetic abilities, while Charlie is a strong pyrokinetic.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Zac Efron as Andy and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The movie is written by Scott Teems and directed by Keith Thomas, with Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman as executive producers.

Firestarter was previously adapted as a 1984 film starring David Keith and Drew Barrymore. The remake will open in theaters May 13 and start streaming on Peacock the same day.