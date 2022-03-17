Trending
TV
March 17, 2022 / 1:07 PM

'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco lives a 'spy novel' in Season 2 teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden on the HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of The Flight Attendant Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant turned CIA asset.

The preview shows Cassie (Cuoco) living a new, sober life in Los Angeles and trying to make better choices.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," an official description reads.

Season 2 will see Cassie struggle with her sobriety, Cuoco said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Cassie thinks she's completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person," the actress said. "We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit."

Cassie still works as a flight attendant but moonlights as a CIA asset in her spare time.

"She loves her new side gig, but sometimes goes too far," Cuoco said. "She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of."

Season 2 will also feature Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez and Mo McRae. The series is based on the Chris Bohjalian novel The Flight Attendant.

Season 2 premieres April 21 on HBO Max.

