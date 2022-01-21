Trending
Jan. 21, 2022 / 12:52 PM

'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2

By Annie Martin
JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend on "Sweet Magnolias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as best friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen.

The preview teases romance to come in Season 2. Dana Sue (Swisher) is torn between Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), Maddie (Elliott) gets closer to Cal (Justin Bruening) and Helen (Headley) explores her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone).

In addition, Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen learn who was in the car the night of the accident in the Season 1 finale.

"Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected," an official description reads. "But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag."

Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears also star.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name. The books follow Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen, known as the Sweet Magnolias, as they live in the fictional town of Serenity, S.C.

Season 2 will premiere Feb. 4 on Netflix.

