Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel

Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, "Watters' World," ended its five-year run this weekend. Photo courtesy of FOX News

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The final episode of Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, Watters' World, aired this weekend on the Fox News Channel. "The end of an era. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' words," the TV personality said at the top of the finale, which looked back at some of his favorite moments from over the years. Advertisement

"If you've watched Watters' World from the beginning, as we transitioned from The Factor to this studio, you know how much the show has grown and how much I've grown as a host and a person."

Watters' World ended its five-year run days after it was announced Watters will host a new show in the channel's 7 p.m. time slot.

Jesse Watters Primetime is expected to debut on Jan. 24.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity and extremely grateful to get this shot," Watters said Saturday.

Watters will also remain a co-host of Fox's 5 p.m. program, The Five.

A new 8 p.m. Saturday night program will be announced at a later date, the network said.

"Jesse's versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters' World. We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour," Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, said in a statement earlier this week.

Judge Jeanine Pirro was also recently named a permanent co-host of The Five, along with Watters, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino. Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov will rotate into the fifth seat on the show's panel.

The final episode of Pirro's Saturday night FOX program, Justice with Judge Jeanine, is set to air on Jan. 22. She has been hosting it since 2011.