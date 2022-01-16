Advertisement
TV
Jan. 16, 2022 / 8:39 AM

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel

By Karen Butler
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, "Watters' World," ended its five-year run this weekend. Photo courtesy of FOX News 

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The final episode of Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, Watters' World, aired this weekend on the Fox News Channel.

"The end of an era. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' words," the TV personality said at the top of the finale, which looked back at some of his favorite moments from over the years.

Advertisement

"If you've watched Watters' World from the beginning, as we transitioned from The Factor to this studio, you know how much the show has grown and how much I've grown as a host and a person."

Watters' World ended its five-year run days after it was announced Watters will host a new show in the channel's 7 p.m. time slot.

Jesse Watters Primetime is expected to debut on Jan. 24.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity and extremely grateful to get this shot," Watters said Saturday.

Watters will also remain a co-host of Fox's 5 p.m. program, The Five.

A new 8 p.m. Saturday night program will be announced at a later date, the network said.

"Jesse's versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters' World. We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour," Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, said in a statement earlier this week.

Advertisement

Judge Jeanine Pirro was also recently named a permanent co-host of The Five, along with Watters, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino. Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov will rotate into the fifth seat on the show's panel.

The final episode of Pirro's Saturday night FOX program, Justice with Judge Jeanine, is set to air on Jan. 22. She has been hosting it since 2011.

Read More

Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget as 'most incredible man on Earth' Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour Kyliegh Curran: Season 2 of Disney's 'Sulphur Springs' is Harper's journey Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself

Latest Headlines

President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 30 minutes ago
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson once again played President Joe Biden in a cold open comedy sketch this weekend.
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
TV // 5 hours ago
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bridget Everett says her new HBO series, "Somebody Somewhere," is autobiographical. Everett plays a woman from Manhattan, Kansas, who discovers her passion for singing.
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
TV // 20 hours ago
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air the special "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" on Jan. 31.
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
TV // 20 hours ago
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Leslie Grace shared on Instagram the first photo of her dressed as the superheroine Batgirl.
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' coming to Disney+ on Feb. 23
TV // 1 day ago
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' coming to Disney+ on Feb. 23
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Disney's revival of animated series "The Proud Family" titled "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is set to debut Feb. 23 on Disney+.
Tim Allen to return for 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
Tim Allen to return for 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tim Allen will reprise Scott Calvin in "The Santa Clause," a new series based on his 1994 movie.
'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series
TV // 1 day ago
'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Timothy Olyphant will reprise U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the FX series "Justified: City Primeval."
Nicole Ari Parker recalls intense reaction to her 'And Just Like That' character
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Ari Parker recalls intense reaction to her 'And Just Like That' character
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley on the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That," described her experience joining the franchise.
'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school
TV // 2 days ago
'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- "All of Us Are Dead," a new Korean horror series based on the webtoon "Now at Our School," is coming to Netflix.
Matt Perkins wins 'Painted with Raven' Season 1
TV // 2 days ago
Matt Perkins wins 'Painted with Raven' Season 1
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Matt Perkins, who also goes by Crimsyn, has won Season 1 of makeup competition series, "Painted with Raven."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Celine Dion cancels remaining dates on North American concert tour
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
Leslie Grace shares first photo of her in 'Batgirl' suit
'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series
'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement