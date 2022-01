1/3

Jennifer Beals plays Madam Garsa Fwip on "The Book of Boba Fett." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ is shining a spotlight on The Book of Boba Fett characters Majordomo and Madam Garsa Fwip. The streaming service shared posters for the Star Wars series Monday featuring David Pasquesi as Mok Shaiz's majordomo and Jennifer Beals as Madam Garsa. Advertisement

The Majordomo (Pasquesi) is the Twi'lek messenger and right-hand of Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa, a city on Tatooine.

Meanwhile, Madam Garsa is the Twi'lek owner of the Sanctuary, a cantina in Mos Epa.

Give a heartfelt welcome to these new character posters for the Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa. See them in Chapter One of The Book Of @BobaFett, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Hvp1ygISeM— Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 3, 2022

Majordomo and Madam Garsa are both introduced in Episode 1, "Chapter One," of The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered Wednesday.

Pasquesi is known for playing Andrew Meyer on Veep and Blaise St. John on Lodge 49, while Beals portrays Bette Porter on The L Word and The L Word: Generation Q.

The Book of Boba Fett follows the titular character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire in Tatooine. Morrison previously played Fett in The Mandalorian.

As a character, Fett was first introduced in the films The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), where he was played by Jeremy Bulloch and Jason Wingreen.

The Book of Boba Fett is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez. Ming-Na Wen co-stars as Fennec Shand, with Matt Berry as the voice of the droid 8D8.