TV
Dec. 29, 2021 / 11:07 AM

Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett was 'exciting comeback'

By Annie Martin
Temuera Morrison (R), pictured with Rachel House, plays Boba Fett in the new Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett was an "exciting comeback."

Disney+ released the featurette "Being Boba Fett" on Wednesday to celebrate The Book of Boba Fett's premiere. The new series takes place in the Star Wars universe.

Morrison first played Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2.

"It was an exciting comeback. It's wearing that armor that gives you a sense of power," the actor says of his return.

Fett was first introduced in the films The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), where he was played by Jeremy Bulloch and Jason Wingreen. The Book of Boba Fett explores how Fett was left for dead after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi and will see him take over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire in Tatooine.

"Hey, I'm just one part. Another little, small cog in the machine. And it's all adding up to... magic," Morrison said of the show.

In the video, executive producers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez have nothing but praise for Morrison.

"Temuera Morrison is an incredible actor. He's an incredible presence," Filoni says. "What he brings to the performance of Boba is just awesome."

"Tem, he brings all sides of himself when he plays the character. I think the audience is going to be surprised just how likable this character is because of Tem," Rodriguez adds.

The Book of Boba Fett premiered Wednesday, with new episodes to be released weekly.

