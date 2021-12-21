WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on Raw.

Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday with MVP bragging about how The Almighty was able to defeat Big E, Rollins and Owens last week.

Advertisement

The victory placed Lashley in the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on New Year's Day. Big E will be defending his title in a Fatal 4-Way match against Rollins, Owens and Lashley.

Big E interrupted Lashley and MVP and asked why The All Mighty needed his manager's help to defeat him last Raw. Lashley agreed with the sentiment and left MVP in the ring to fight Big E on his own using his cane.

Advertisement

Lashley, as he watched MVP get ready to swing his cane, was attacked from behind by Rollins and Owens. The villainous pair also went after Big E by throwing him into the ringside barricade.

The WWE Champion would recover and saved Lashley from receiving a Curb Stomp from Rollins. Big E and Lashley then worked together to send their Day 1 opponents packing. The moment led to Big E and Lashley having to team up against Owens and Rollins in the main event.

Big E and Lashley worked well as a team in the main event until Lashley accidentally Speared the WWE Champion out of the ring.

Lashley was then able to land a second Spear on Owens, which was enough to earn the three count and win the match. Rollins was quick on the attack and delivered a sudden Curb Stomp right after the pin.

Rollins and Owens worked together as they brutally assaulted Lashley and Big E outside the ring. Owens Powerbombed Lashley onto the ring apron and Rollins finished things with another Curb Stomp that sent Lashley face-first into the steel steps.

Advertisement

Owens and Rollins then shook hands in the middle of the ring.

Also on Raw, the partnership between former Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos came to an end.

Styles and Omos were guests on The Miz's talkshow Miz TV where the A-lister stirred the pot about their issues as a team. The Miz also expressed his love for his wife Maryse and asked her not to discuss their personal life Edge's show later titled The Cutting Edge.

Styles and Omos were also in action against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The match was ended early after Omos refused to tag Styles in, leading to him getting pinned by Rey Mysterio.

Omos then brawled with Styles for the first time, with the giant able to withstand Styles' signature punches and kicks. Omos will face Styles in a one-on-one match next week.

Maryse was a guest on The Cutting Edge after The Miz used her a shield against Edge last week.

Edge didn't buy Maryse actually being upset about the matter, however, and correctly guessed that The Miz would try to sneak attack him.

Advertisement

The Miz did try to take Edge from behind, but the Hall of Famer was ready for him. Maryse got involved in the action and slapped Edge across the face, which allowed The Miz to take out his rival with a Skull-Crushing Finale. The Miz then shared a kiss with his wife in the middle of the ring.

Other moments from Raw included Bianca Belair defeating Doudrop; Finn Bálor defeating Austin Theory; Vince McMahon granting Theory a future rematch after he attacked Bálor backstage; Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton defeating Chad Gable; Dolph Ziggler defeating United States Champion Damian Priest by count-out; Rhea Ripley defeating Queen Zelina; and Liv Morgan daring Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch to enter the ring to fight her with Lynch turning down the offer.