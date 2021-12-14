Trending
TV
Dec. 14, 2021 / 7:45 AM

WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Bobby Lashley demanded that he be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1 and got to battle Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on Raw.

Lashley, who had assaulted all three men last week, kicked off Raw on Monday with his manager MVP.

MVP said his client belonged in the upcoming title match and that there would be no better way to kick off the new year then with Lashley as WWE Champion.

Owens, Rollins and WWE Champion Big E all came out one by one to refute Lashley's idea until WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville arrived onto the scene.

The authority figures then stated that if Lashley could defeat Owens, Rollins and Big E in three separate matches on Raw, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1 on New Year's Day.

Lashley was first pitted against Owens. K.O. was able to gain an early advantage when the bell rang by attacking Lashley while his back was turned.

The match spilled to the outside with Lashley sending Owens crashing to the floor. Owens responded back with a Superkick back inside the ring.

Lashley eventually gained the upper hand and landed a Spinebuster followed by his signature submission move, The Hurt Lock. Owens tapped out quickly, as he wanted to avoid getting seriously hurt.

Rollins was Lashley's next opponent. The Architect had Owens get involved in the match by attacking him. This lead to the referee giving Rollins a disqualification win.

Pearce and Deville returned and re-started the bout but this time, they turned it into a No Disqualification match in order to avoid what happened last time.

Lashley wasted no time and right when the bell rang, The All Mighty nailed Rollins with a Spear in order to earn the three count.

Big E and Lashley then collided in the main event, which was also a No Disqualification Match.

Owens and Rollins tried once again to keep Lashley out of Day 1 by interfering. The grapplers stopped Lashley from winning once he landed a Spear on Big E.

Big E, wanting to win the match fairly, joined Lashley in fighting off Owens and Rollins. The champ slammed Owens through a table outside the ring while Lashley Speared Rollins through another table inside the ring.

Big E and Lashley then got ready to continue their match until MVP entered the ring and attacked Big E from behind with his cane. This allowed Lashley to unleash another Spear and win the match.

Big E will now be defending his title against Lashley, Rollins and Owens at Day 1 on New Year's Day.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch got into a war of words with her rival Liv Morgan, who demanded another title match after The Man cheated during their last contest.

Lynch also referenced the upset fan cameras caught last week when she defeated Morgan by illegally using the ropes. Lynch's words enraged Morgan who rushed the ring and started attacking the champ.

Lynch was able to recover and started to brutally assault Morgan. Lynch crushed Morgan's arm using the steel steps. Big Time Becks then accepted Morgan's pleas for a rematch at Day 1.

Other moments from Raw included Otis defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle; Bianca Belair defeating Doudrop; Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeating Finn Bálor and United States Champion Damian Priest with help from Austin Theory; Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina defeating Rhea Ripley; and The Miz hosting a new episode of his talkshow Miz TV.

The Miz tried to insert himself early into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his wife Maryse. Edge interrupted the A Lister and after an argument, The Miz splashed his champagne into Edge's eyes and started laying in punches.

Edge fought back and destroyed the Miz TV set. Edge charged at The Miz, who placed Maryse in front of him in order to protect himself.

The distraction allowed The Miz to take Edge out with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Maryse, unhappy that she was used as a shield, then slapped her husband in the face.

