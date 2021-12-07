Trending
Dec. 7, 2021 / 7:12 AM

WWE 'Raw': Becky Lynch defends title against Liv Morgan

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Liv Morgan in the main event of Raw.

Morgan pulled out all the stops against Lynch in her quest to become champion on Monday. Morgan tried a number of different pinning combinations to keep The Man down for the three count.

The grappler landed a Missile Dropkick from the top rope and then applied a Double Armbar on Lynch, who turned the submission hold into the Dis-Arm-Her. Morgan was able to break up the submission by placing her foot on the ropes.

Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam, but Morgan countered it. Lynch then rolled Morgan over and used the ropes for leverage in order to pin her for the three count and remain Raw Women's Champion.

Lynch celebrated with her championship outside the ring as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Big E faced off against Kevin Owens inside a steel cage. The bout was a non-title match. Big E is set to defend his title against Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on Jan. 1.

Rollins watched the brutal match from ringside. Both Big E and Owens used the cage as a weapon. Rollins made his presence felt as he slammed the cage door on both competitors, in order to keep the match going longer.

Owens tried to escape the cage by climbing over it, but Big E stopped him in time. The champ then performed a Super Big Ending from the second rope.

Big E won the match by crawling through the cage door. Rollins immediately went on the offensive and ambushed Big E from behind. The Visionary entered the ring and got ready to put Owens down with a Curb Stomp before Big E stopped him in his tracks.

Big E then picked Owens up himself and delivered his second Big Ending of the night. Bobby Lashley, after the dust had settled, got involved and attacked Big E, Rollins and Owens.

The Miz and Hall of Famer Edge had another war of words as Edge was a guess on The Miz's talk show, Miz TV.

The Miz mentioned how he could have used support from Edge when he first joined WWE in 2006 and was shunned by the locker room due to coming from the world of reality television.

Edge responded that he did approach The Miz before to try and offer advice, but that the A-lister brushed him off.

The Miz said he has surpassed Edge inside the ring and challenged him to a match at Day 1, which was accepted. Edge challenged The Miz to a fight right then and there, but The A-lister declined. Edge then lunged at The Miz, which caused him to fall.

Other moments from Raw included Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina defeating Nikki A.S.H.; The Street Profits defeating AJ Styles and Omos in the first round of the RK-Bro-nament; Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Robert Roode; Bianca Belair defeating Doudrop via count out; Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating Alpha Academy to advance in the RK-Bro-nament; and Finn Bálor defeating T-Bar before he was attacked by Austin Theory, who was wanting to impress WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

