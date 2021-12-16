Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 16, 2021 / 4:15 AM

Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine

By Karen Butler
1/5
Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine
Christopher Eccleston and Connie Nielsen appear in a scene from "Close to Me." Photo courtesy of AMC

NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman and Gladiator actress Connie Nielsen says she wanted to star in Close to Me because the miniseries' honesty and dark humor doesn't attempt to sugarcoat her amnesiac character, Jo Harding.

"Women have had to find a space of power within the patriarchy. They are so rarely allowed to be who they really are," Nielsen told UPI in a Zoom interview Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Women get enveloped in these ideals of who they are supposed to be, and almost all of them mean non-aggressive, not angry, charming, funny, loving, kind -- all of these beautiful-person aspects," she said.

"I wanted to show the truth with warts and all because that is real power -- when women are allowed to really, really be what they really are."

Based on Amanda Reynolds' novel of the same name, the six-part mystery follows Jo, a wealthy translator who is struggling to remember the events of the previous year after she falls down a flight of stairs and cracks her head on the tiled floor of her home.

Co-starring Christopher Eccleston and Sarah Lynch, it debuts Thursday on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Advertisement

In addition to starring in the thriller, Nielsen also served as an executive producer on the project, which was adapted for the screen by Angela Pell.

In essence, it was a woman's story told by women storytellers, and it included nuances, particularly concerning marriage, menopause and pregnancy loss that a male filmmaker might have missed.

"Our male director [Michael Samuels] took a certain joy in being able to participate in something that was most definitely female-driven," the 52-year-old Danish actress said.

"As executive producer, I felt really glad to protect those ugly aspects of the character, the truth about her. We weren't trying to make her palatable. We were trying to make her real."

Nielsen also relished the rare opportunity to play a woman investigating her own life.

She said she thinks the story is set up brilliantly, with Jo saying exactly what she feels -- no matter how rude or cruel it might sound -- while she sifts through her jumbled thoughts, trying to determine what are real memories as opposed to fantasies, hallucinations or ideas other people have suggested to her.

"You have someone who is looking for her own self to be a reliable narrator," the actress said.

Advertisement

"She thinks she knows the truth, but then she has forgotten stuff," Nielsen added. "Her brain has this injury that makes her unfiltered on the one hand, but also makes her experience the world in a way that makes her worry if she can she trust herself."

Because much of the story unfolds via flashback when blonde Jo had red hair and no visible wounds, the production's crew -- particularly the makeup and costume departments -- kept meticulous records of details called "bibles" to maintain story continuity.

How long she should limp or act like she is in physical pain were some of characteristics that were carefully considered and planned out.

"Those had to be truthful," Nielsen said.

Further complicating matters was that episodes were not filmed in their entirety, one at the time.

"We were all over the place because we were doing locations," Nielsen recalled, with scenes that took place in Jo's posh house, childhood home and office, as well as various restaurants, friends' homes and medical facilities.

The actress said she became used to the bruising makeup after a while, and it didn't bother her to see her face appear injured when she looked in the mirror.

Advertisement

She emphasized that the gruesome look and blonde hair were important to help viewers keep track of where they were in the timeline of the story.

"It was really important for me to map those Jos," she said.

As it turns out, the year Jo is having trouble remembering was fraught with family and financial tensions, including the sad realization that her father has dementia and no longer can take care of himself.

His failure to recognize his current reality and remember clearly events from the past mirror what his only child is enduring.

Some middle-aged adults might relate to this aspect of the story because they also have witnessed the decline of their own mothers and fathers, Nielsen emphasized.

"When you get into menopause, you are already seeing that reversal of roles between you and your parents -- where you become their protector, their nurse," she said. "That is an emotional difficulty."

Nielsen said she is enjoying this stage of her career, which has afforded opportunities to play meaty character-driven roles, as well as larger-than-life comic book characters.

"I'm certainly having a fun time," she said. "I feel like [during] my whole career, I was at a loss as to why all of the brilliant women I knew in my real life and who I admired were not being portrayed on film. ... I'm just fighting to show women stories that reflect them."

Advertisement

Read More

'Autopsy': Lockdown inspired Patricia Cornwell to bring back Kay Scarpetta Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett' 'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity

Latest Headlines

Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival
TV // 1 hour ago
Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and the producers of "Station Eleven" discuss their pandemic drama, which halted production during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning under safety protocols.
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
TV // 16 hours ago
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that upcoming thriller series "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Why Women Kill," a dark comedy-drama series from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, will return for a third season.
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
TV // 17 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Dec. 31 on Netflix.
'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series
TV // 18 hours ago
Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria will star in the CNN+ docuseries "Searching for Mexico."
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
TV // 18 hours ago
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" stars Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart shared behind-the-scenes photos and more in honor of the show's 100th episode.
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 20 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "This Christmas Will Be Different" on "The Tonight Show."
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
TV // 21 hours ago
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Girl Named Tom, a group consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, were crowned the winners of "The Voice" Season 21.
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
TV // 22 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker battled Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement