Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 13, 2021 / 11:51 AM

'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Monday featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

Advertisement

The photos highlight Geralt's horse Roach. One photo shows Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Allan) mounted on Roach in a snowy landscape, while another shows Geralt leading Roach and Ciri through the mist.

Netflix shared a teaser for the season Sunday that shows Ciri fighting through her training.

Netflix previously shared character posters for the season, including a poster of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Season 2 will follow Geralt as he escorts Ciri to Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Advertisement

Netflix renewed The Witcher for Season 3 in September.

Read More

'The Witcher': Yennefer is 'destined to survive' in Season 2 poster 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Turner family are trying their best to live a normal life in the new trailer for Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
TV // 2 hours ago
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Four Lives," a new series about the victims of serial killer Stephen Port, is coming to BBC One in January.
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
TV // 2 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow gave an update on her friendship with Jen Shah amid Shah's legal issues.
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
TV // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls."
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
TV // 1 day ago
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.
'A Very British Scandal' trailer features Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell
TV // 2 days ago
'A Very British Scandal' trailer features Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "A Very British Scandal," a new series starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany and the duke and duchess of Argyll, is coming to BBC One and Amazon Prime Video.
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
TV // 3 days ago
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "The Silent Sea," a new sci-fi thriller series starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon, will premiere Dec. 24 on Netflix.
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus discussed taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar for the first time while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement