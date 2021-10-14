Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021 / 11:23 AM

'The Witcher': Yennefer is 'destined to survive' in Season 2 poster

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared a new poster for the season Thursday featuring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The poster shows Yennefer (Chalotra) standing in a dark and misty woods. It features the tagline "Destined to survive."

Season 1 ended with Yennefer vanishing after the Battle of Sodden, with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) believing her dead. The Season 2 trailer showed that Yennefer is alive but captured by Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni).

Netflix released a poster Wednesday featuring Cavill as Geralt and the tagline "destined to protect."

Season 2 will follow Geralt as he escorts the princess Ciri (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Season 2 premieres Dec. 17 on Netflix.

Netflix has renewed the series for Season 3.





