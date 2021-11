1/5

Cast member Will Smith attends the premiere of "Spies in Disguise" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on December 4, 2019. Peacock released a trailer for "Fresh Prince" reboot "Bel-Air" Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The first teaser for Bel-Air, a more dramatic reboot of Will Smith's iconic 90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-air, was released by NBC on Tuesday. The company's online streaming service Peacock will air the new one-hour show Bel-Air starting next year. Advertisement

The minute-long teaser features Smith voicing lyrics from the original show's opening theme as star Jabari Banks -- who plays Smith's character -- sits on the titular throne.

From one prince to the next #BelAirPeacock streaming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/nr8MIpWux9— Peacock (@peacockTV) November 23, 2021

Peacock announced earlier this year it had ordered two seasons of the drama, which will be set in a modern-day America and delve deeper into social issues than its more comedic predecessor.

Bel-Air is being produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

