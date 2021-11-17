Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 17, 2021 / 8:19 AM

WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former friends turned enemies Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai collided in the main event of WWE NXT in a match that set the stage for the upcoming War Games event.

Gonzalez unleashed her rage against Kai on Tuesday after Kai cost her the NXT Women's Championship back in October during Halloween Havoc.

Advertisement

Kai gained an opening after Gonzalez charged head-first into the turnbuckle. Kai then grabbed a shovel and tried to swing it until Gonzalez kicked her in the stomach.

Big Mami Cool grabbed the shovel herself and started walking towards Kai until Toxic Attraction entered the ring and started attacking Gonzalez, ending the match in a no-contest.

Toxic Attraction consists of NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction and Kai continued to assault Gonzalez until Cora Jade arrived on the scene using a skateboard as a weapon. Toxic Attraction and Kai gained the upper hand again until Io Shirai entered the battle after being introduced by her injured tag team partner Zoey Stark.

Shirai took Stark's crutch and started it using it against Toxic Attraction and Kai, which allowed Gonzalez and Jade to recover and send their enemies packing. Shirai then got on the microphone and yelled War Games, a rallying cry for the brutal match.

Advertisement

The War Games event, which features two teams battling it out across two rings that are placed inside a large cage, will take place on Dec. 5.

Also on NXT, the strange Dexter Lumis took on Tony D'Angelo. Lumis presented a new painting he made of D'Angelo sleeping with the fishes before he entered the ring.

D'Angelo eventually took the painting off its easel and brought the easel into the ring, which distracted the referee.

The distraction allowed D'Angelo to poke Lumis in eye and then nail him with a Swinging Powerslam, which was enough to earn the three count.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams attacked Lumis afterward and placed Lumis' right arm inside of a steel chair.

Hayes jumped from the turnbuckle and stomped on Lumis' hand. Johnny Gargano ran into the ring but he was too late to save his friend.

Gargano then challenged Hayes for his NXT North American Championship with Pete Dunne taking issue with the challenge after he defeated Hayes last week. Hayes and Williams returned and accepted both challenges.

Advertisement

Hayes will defend his NXT North American Championship next week against both Gargano and Dunne in a Triple Threat match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time defeating Diamond Mine; Xyon Quinn defeating Andre Chase; Cameron Grimes forcing Duke Hudson to fold during a Poker Showdown; Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner defeating Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen; and Persia Pirotta defeating Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy in a Handicap match.

Read More

WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
TV // 18 hours ago
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that it has greenlit a "Party Down" revival. The original creators and cast return with filming expected to begin in 2022.
'Harry Potter' stars to reunite for HBO Max special
TV // 18 hours ago
'Harry Potter' stars to reunite for HBO Max special
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will take part in the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix begins filming live-action series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix begins filming live-action series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a new live-action series based on the animated Nickelodeon series, is coming to Netflix.
Lizzy Caplan to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' series at FX on Hulu
TV // 19 hours ago
Lizzy Caplan to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' series at FX on Hulu
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Masters of Sex" actress Lizzy Caplan will play Libby in "Fleishman Is in Trouble," a limited series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel.
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series coming to Starz in March 2022
TV // 20 hours ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series coming to Starz in March 2022
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a new horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will premiere on Starz in March 2022.
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
TV // 22 hours ago
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Superman & Lois," a CW series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, will be available on BBC One in the United Kingdom.
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
TV // 22 hours ago
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Halle Berry discussed her MMA training for upcoming movie "Bruised" and how she worked with Valentina Shevchenko of UFC fame while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
TV // 23 hours ago
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" chief stewardess Heather Chase responded to Fraser Olender's criticisms of her work.
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pablo Schreiber brings iconic video game character Master Chief to life in the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on "Raw."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Heath Freeman, 'Bones' actor, dead at 41
Heath Freeman, 'Bones' actor, dead at 41
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix begins filming live-action series
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix begins filming live-action series
'Don't Look Up' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to save world
'Don't Look Up' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to save world
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement