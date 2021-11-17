WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former friends turned enemies Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai collided in the main event of WWE NXT in a match that set the stage for the upcoming War Games event.

Gonzalez unleashed her rage against Kai on Tuesday after Kai cost her the NXT Women's Championship back in October during Halloween Havoc.

Kai gained an opening after Gonzalez charged head-first into the turnbuckle. Kai then grabbed a shovel and tried to swing it until Gonzalez kicked her in the stomach.

Big Mami Cool grabbed the shovel herself and started walking towards Kai until Toxic Attraction entered the ring and started attacking Gonzalez, ending the match in a no-contest.

Toxic Attraction consists of NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction and Kai continued to assault Gonzalez until Cora Jade arrived on the scene using a skateboard as a weapon. Toxic Attraction and Kai gained the upper hand again until Io Shirai entered the battle after being introduced by her injured tag team partner Zoey Stark.

Shirai took Stark's crutch and started it using it against Toxic Attraction and Kai, which allowed Gonzalez and Jade to recover and send their enemies packing. Shirai then got on the microphone and yelled War Games, a rallying cry for the brutal match.

The War Games event, which features two teams battling it out across two rings that are placed inside a large cage, will take place on Dec. 5.

Also on NXT, the strange Dexter Lumis took on Tony D'Angelo. Lumis presented a new painting he made of D'Angelo sleeping with the fishes before he entered the ring.

D'Angelo eventually took the painting off its easel and brought the easel into the ring, which distracted the referee.

The distraction allowed D'Angelo to poke Lumis in eye and then nail him with a Swinging Powerslam, which was enough to earn the three count.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams attacked Lumis afterward and placed Lumis' right arm inside of a steel chair.

Hayes jumped from the turnbuckle and stomped on Lumis' hand. Johnny Gargano ran into the ring but he was too late to save his friend.

Gargano then challenged Hayes for his NXT North American Championship with Pete Dunne taking issue with the challenge after he defeated Hayes last week. Hayes and Williams returned and accepted both challenges.

Hayes will defend his NXT North American Championship next week against both Gargano and Dunne in a Triple Threat match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time defeating Diamond Mine; Xyon Quinn defeating Andre Chase; Cameron Grimes forcing Duke Hudson to fold during a Poker Showdown; Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner defeating Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen; and Persia Pirotta defeating Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy in a Handicap match.