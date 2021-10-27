Trending
Oct. 27, 2021

'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defended his title against rising star Bron Breakker at WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc.

Halloween Havoc on Tuesday featured spooky decorations throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center. Fans and wrestlers both wore Halloween costumes. Murderous doll Chucky, from USA Network's latest Chucky series, served as the host.

Ciampa arrived to the ring as Kratos from the God of War video game series. The reigning champion also donned Kratos' signature body paint.

Breakker fought hard and tried to keep Ciampa down with a number of power moves during the main event. Breakker at one point went to the second turnbuckle but slipped, causing Ciampa to pounce on him.

Ciampa gained control with a Willow's Bell and later performed a DDT on Breakker that sent him head first into exposed concrete outside the ring. Breakker started to bleed from his forehead but he still somehow kicked out of Ciampa's Fairy Tale Ending.

Ciampa then delivered multiple knee strikes and unleashed a second Fairy Tale Ending to win the match and remain NXT Champion.

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez defended her title against Mandy Rose in a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal match.

The dreaded Halloween Havoc wheel features a number of brutal and horror-themed matches. The wheel landed on Chucky's Choice, which allowed Chucky to choose which kind of match Gonzalez and Rose would compete in.

Chucky chose a Trick or Street Fight, meaning anything goes and weapons could be used. Gonzalez and Rose used chairs, kendo sticks, steel steps and tables during the violent contest.

Gonzalez tackled Rose into a table that was set up in the corner, but Rose kicked out of the ensuing pin. Rose then gained a huge advantage after a mysterious figure dressed in all black attacked Gonzalez with a shovel.

Rose took advantage of the situation and landed a Running Knee to win the match and become the new NXT Women's Champion.

The attacker was none other than Gonzalez's bitter rival Dakota Kai, who had returned to take revenge.

Also on Halloween Havoc, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended their titles against Rose's Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a Scareway to Hell Ladder match.

Stark almost won the match after climbing the ladder to grab the titles until Pirotta pushed the ladder over, sending Stark into the other competitors outside the ring.

Shirai also Powerbombed Jayne onto a ladder and performed a Moonsault. Hartwell went after the titles after pushing Shirai off the top of the ladder, but Dolin met her at the top.

Dolin kicked Hartwell off the ladder and grabbed the titles, making Toxic Attraction the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Toxic Attraction now holds all the gold in the NXT women's division.

Other moments from WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc included Joe Gacy defeating Malik Blade; Roderick Strong defeating Odyssey Jones; Imperium defeating MSK in a Lumberjack O'Lantern match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions; and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams had to navigate Dexter Lumis' haunted house, which was filled with monsters and zombies.

The event also featured the debut of Solo Sikoa, who took down Grayson Waller with ease. Sikoa is the younger brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, the son of Hall of Famer Rikishi and the cousin of Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

