Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 12, 2021 / 12:42 PM

'Tiana' concept art shows Disney princess on new adventure

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Tiana' concept art shows Disney princess on new adventure
Anika Noni Rose is expected to return as the voice of Tiana in the new series "Tiana." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new series Tiana.

The streaming service shared concept art for the musical series Friday during Disney+ Day.

Advertisement

The picture shows Tiana on a ship as she undertakes a new adventure.

"The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn't far behind," the caption reads.

Tiana is written and directed by Stella Meghie.

Tiana is based on the character from Disney's 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. The movie follows an aspiring chef who is transformed into a frog after kissing a prince who has also been turned into one.

Tiana is Disney's first African American princess. Anika Noni Rose voiced the character in The Princess and the Frog and is expected to return for the new series.

Advertisement

Disney+ shared news about a number of other upcoming projects, including fall 2022 release dates for the live-action remake of Pinocchio and the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and a first-look photo for Hocus Pocus 2.

Read More

'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022 'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022 'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'90 Day Fiance's Big Ed engaged to Liz Woods: 'It's official!'
TV // 2 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance's Big Ed engaged to Liz Woods: 'It's official!'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Ed "Big Ed" Brown confirmed his engagement to "90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life" co-star Elizabeth "Liz" Woods."
Lizzy Caplan to star in Paramount+ 'Fatal Attraction' adaptation
TV // 23 hours ago
Lizzy Caplan to star in Paramount+ 'Fatal Attraction' adaptation
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Thursday it has ordered "Fatal Attraction" to series. Lizzy Caplan will play Alex, the role made famous by Glenn Close, in the new series.
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora is back as Tommy in new teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora is back as Tommy in new teaser
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy Egan in a new teaser trailer for Starz's "Power Book IV: Force."
'Queen of the Universe' cast to include Jujubee, Ada Vox
TV // 1 day ago
'Queen of the Universe' cast to include Jujubee, Ada Vox
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Queen of the Universe," a drag singing competition series featuring "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "American Idol" alums, is coming to Paramount+.
Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors
TV // 1 day ago
Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard addressed her relationship with Carl Radke on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Selling Sunset': Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan join team in Season 4 trailer
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset," a reality series starring Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars go to Ireland in Season 15 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars go to Ireland in Season 15 trailer
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," a comedy series starring Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito, will return for a 15th season in December.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell trade places on 'Tonight Show' and 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell trade places on 'Tonight Show' and 'Kimmel'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell traded places on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Wendy Raquel Robinson: 'The Game' revival has 'a little hot sauce'
TV // 1 day ago
Wendy Raquel Robinson: 'The Game' revival has 'a little hot sauce'
LOS ANGELES Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Returning "The Game" stars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez discuss the Paramount+ revival, which premieres tonight.
Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson sang karaoke and was given a tour of CBS' Television City studio lot while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement