Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 12, 2021 / 11:41 AM

'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022
Tom Hanks will play Geppetto in the Disney+ remake of "Pinocchio." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Disney+ confirmed the film's cast and shared a release window for the movie Friday during Disney+ Day.

Advertisement

Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans will star, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco to provide voice roles.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022.

Pinocchio is a remake of Disney's 1940 animated film of the same name, which is based on the Carlo Collodi children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. The story follows an Italian woodcarver, Geppetto, and his wooden puppet, Pinocchio, who comes to life.

Advertisement

In the new film, Hanks will play Geppetto, with Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Evans as The Coachman. Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, with Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Key as "Honest" John Worthington Foulfellow and Bracco as Sofia the Seagull.

Netflix is developing a separate, stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Read More

'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard' Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Movies // 29 minutes ago
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to the 2007 film "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, is coming to Disney+.
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The "Hocus Pocus" sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
Movies // 1 day ago
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rodrigo Santoro discusses his role in the Netflix movie "7 Prisoners," in which he plays a junkyard boss holding his employees hostage.
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Michael Urie wants to avoid his family's judgement about being single in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix holiday movie, "Single All the Way."
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is trying to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as the world faces impending doom in the new trailer for "Silent Night."
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' photos tease return of Crawley family
Movies // 2 days ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' photos tease return of Crawley family
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era," a new sequel film to the ITV series "Downton Abbey," will open in theaters in March 2022.
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Movies // 3 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio will star in "Jim Jones," a biopic about the Jonestown cult leader from "Venom" writer Scott Rosenberg.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer hints at return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd
Movies // 3 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer hints at return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The return of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd is teased in the new trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Movies // 3 days ago
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters have announced a new, horror comedy film titled "Studio 666."
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Movies // 4 days ago
Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Spider-Man is contending with multiple villains in a new poster for Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Taylor Swift shares 'All Too Well' poster with Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Taylor Swift releases new version of 'Red,' plays 'Box of Lies' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement