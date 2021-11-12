'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022

1/5

Tom Hanks will play Geppetto in the Disney+ remake of "Pinocchio." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Disney+ confirmed the film's cast and shared a release window for the movie Friday during Disney+ Day. Advertisement

Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans will star, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco to provide voice roles.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022.

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Pinocchio is a remake of Disney's 1940 animated film of the same name, which is based on the Carlo Collodi children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. The story follows an Italian woodcarver, Geppetto, and his wooden puppet, Pinocchio, who comes to life.

Advertisement

In the new film, Hanks will play Geppetto, with Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Evans as The Coachman. Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, with Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Key as "Honest" John Worthington Foulfellow and Bracco as Sofia the Seagull.

Netflix is developing a separate, stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio directed by Guillermo del Toro.