'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Hocus Pocus 2.
The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the horror comedy film Friday on Disney+ Day.
The picture features the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, aka the Sanderson sisters.
Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. The movies follow the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches, after they are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Mass.
The new film is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher and co-stars Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.
Disney+ announced this month that production on the sequel has started in Rhode Island.
"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve," an official synopsis reads.
Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.