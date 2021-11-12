Trending
Movies
Nov. 12, 2021 / 10:54 AM

'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return

By Annie Martin

Bette Midler plays Winnie Sanderson in the "Hocus Pocus" movies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Hocus Pocus 2.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the horror comedy film Friday on Disney+ Day.

The picture features the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, aka the Sanderson sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. The movies follow the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches, after they are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Mass.

The new film is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher and co-stars Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.

Disney+ announced this month that production on the sequel has started in Rhode Island.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve," an official synopsis reads.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

