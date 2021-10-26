Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie

Brendan Fraser has landed a role in the HBO Max movie, "Batgirl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Mummy and Doom Patrol actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play a villain in the upcoming HBO Max movie, Batgirl. The casting news was reported Monday by Deadline, The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter. Advertisement

Fraser will play Gotham pyromaniac Firefly in Batgirl.

In the Heights alum Leslie Grace will play the title heroine, whose true identity is Barbara Gordon, Police Commissioner Jim Gordon's daughter.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the DC Comics project from a script by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson.

Bad Boys for Life actor Jacob Scipio will also appear in Batgirl. Who he will play has not yet been disclosed.

The film is set for release in 2022.

Journey to the Center of the Earth and Trust star Fraser will also soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.