Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 26, 2021 / 6:58 AM

Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie

By Karen Butler
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Brendan Fraser has landed a role in the HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."    File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Mummy and Doom Patrol actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play a villain in the upcoming HBO Max movie, Batgirl.

The casting news was reported Monday by Deadline, The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Fraser will play Gotham pyromaniac Firefly in Batgirl.

In the Heights alum Leslie Grace will play the title heroine, whose true identity is Barbara Gordon, Police Commissioner Jim Gordon's daughter.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the DC Comics project from a script by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson.

Bad Boys for Life actor Jacob Scipio will also appear in Batgirl. Who he will play has not yet been disclosed.

The film is set for release in 2022.

Journey to the Center of the Earth and Trust star Fraser will also soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Read More

Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19' Martin Clunes: Real-life detective was his 'target' for 'Manhunt' authenticity James Dale: 'Hightown' drops Ray down emotional elevator shaft

Latest Headlines

Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
TV // 53 minutes ago
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock said it has ordered to series, "The Missing," with David E. Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins became the No. 1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship after winning a brutal ladder match on "Raw."
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
TV // 1 hour ago
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- IMDb TV announced it ordered to series "Primo," a single-camera comedy from "The Good Place" creator Michael Schur and author Shea Serrano.
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'
TV // 17 hours ago
History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- History channel announced "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" on Monday. The docuseries from "Next Generation" star Gates McFadden and "The Toys That Made Us" creator Brian Volk-Weiss premieres Nov. 5.
'A Very British Scandal' photos: Paul Bettany, Claire Foy play Duke and Duchess of Argyll
TV // 18 hours ago
'A Very British Scandal' photos: Paul Bettany, Claire Foy play Duke and Duchess of Argyll
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "A Very British Scandal," a new series featuring "The Crown" actress Claire Foy and Marvel actor Paul Bettany, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
Jaleel White on auditioning for 'Family Matters': 'Just a kid trying to make money'
TV // 18 hours ago
Jaleel White on auditioning for 'Family Matters': 'Just a kid trying to make money'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jaleel White discussed auditioning for "Family Matters" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
'Inventing Anna': Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in photos for Shonda Rhimes series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Inventing Anna': Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in photos for Shonda Rhimes series
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Inventing Anna," a new series about fake German heiress Anna Delvey, is in the works at Netflix.
Karen Huger: Nicki Minaj grills Gizelle, Candiace at 'RHOP' reunion
TV // 21 hours ago
Karen Huger: Nicki Minaj grills Gizelle, Candiace at 'RHOP' reunion
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Karen Huger said Nicki Minaj was tough on Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard at the "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 6 reunion.
'Dr. Brain': Lee Sun-kyun explores other people's memories in new trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Dr. Brain': Lee Sun-kyun explores other people's memories in new trailer
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lee Sun-kyun stars as a genius neuroscientist who can navigate through other people's memories in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ drama, "Dr. Brain."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement