July 22, 2021 / 7:13 AM

Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie

By
Leslie Grace has signed on to play the lead in HBO Max's Batgirl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Leslie Grace has signed on to play the lead in HBO Max's "Batgirl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- In the Heights actress Leslie Grace is set to play the titular crime-fighter in HBO Max's movie, Batgirl.

"I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I'm writing rn... THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I'm ready to give her all I've got!" the singer and actress tweeted Wednesday.

According to DC Comics lore, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. She was played by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s TV show, Batman, and Alicia Silverstone played the role in Joel Schumacher's 1997 movie, Batman & Robin.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming Batgirl, which was written by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson.

The film is expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

