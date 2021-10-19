Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2021 / 11:32 AM

'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother

By
Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great on the Hulu series The Great. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Elle Fanning plays Catherine the Great on the Hulu series "The Great." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Great Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great.

Advertisement

The preview shows Catherine (Fanning) take the throne from her husband, Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). She aims to "remake Russia" while clashing with Peter and preparing for motherhood.

The teaser also introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother, Joanna.

Hulu released a teaser photo for the season in February that shows a pregnant Catherine.

The Great is written, created and executive produced by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the 2018 film The Favourite. The series co-stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield and Douglas Hodge.

Season 2 premieres Nov. 19 on Hulu.

Read More

Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021 'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix M. Night Shyamalan to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
TV // 30 minutes ago
Corbin Bernsen to reprise Arnie Becker role in ABC's 'L.A. Law' revival
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC's pilot for a possible sequel series to legal drama "L.A. Law."
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 coming to Netflix in January
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Ozark," a crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in January.
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
TV // 1 hour ago
'History of the World, Part II' variety show from Mel Brooks heading to Hulu
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is writing and executive producing a variety series for Hulu, which will act as a sequel to his 1981 film "History of the World, Part I."
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
TV // 3 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a new series starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey, got the green light at Netflix.
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 3 hours ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 9 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 14 hours ago
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
TV // 1 day ago
'Destination Fear' returning with new episodes in November
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Destination Fear" is returning with new episodes, which will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/