'The Great' Season 2 trailer introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Great Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great.

Advertisement

The preview shows Catherine (Fanning) take the throne from her husband, Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). She aims to "remake Russia" while clashing with Peter and preparing for motherhood.

The teaser also introduces Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother, Joanna.

Hulu released a teaser photo for the season in February that shows a pregnant Catherine.

The Great is written, created and executive produced by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the 2018 film The Favourite. The series co-stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield and Douglas Hodge.

Season 2 premieres Nov. 19 on Hulu.