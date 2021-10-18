Trending
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the Grease Night episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Olivia Newton-John will be a special guest during the "Grease Night" episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Grease star Olivia Newton-John will appear on Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

A rep for the show confirmed to E! News that Newton-John, 73, will be a special guest in Season 30 of the ABC dancing reality competition.

Newton-John is returning to DWTS for its Grease Night episode after serving as a guest judge in Season 21. The actress starred as Sandy Olsson in the 1973 musical film Grease.

"Olivia Newton-John will be making a surprise guest appearance on Monday's show, in support of the competing couples who will dance to the music from her iconic film role," the rep said.

Grease Night will also feature Frankie Avalon, 81, who will perform his song "Beauty School Dropout" from Grease, and Didi Conn, 70, who played Frenchie in the film.

The episode will see the remaining 11 contestants and their partners perform routines inspired by Grease. ABC shared a teaser for the show Monday.

Newton-John most recently appeared in the film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. The actress was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2018.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

