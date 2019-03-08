March 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John is feeling grateful and enjoying "every day" amid her battle with cancer.

The 70-year-old Australian singer and actress gave an update on her health and explained why she kept her second bout with cancer secret in an interview Friday on Today.

"Of course [I have fear]. I mean, everyone does. We're all going to die -- I mean, that's probably the hardest thing to accept as a human being," Newton-John said. "I kind of consider I've had a gift of extra time."

"I'm very grateful. I'm 70 and I've had the most amazing life," she added. "I have extra time -- so whatever that is, I'm grateful for it and I'll just enjoy every day."

“I just decided I wanted to go through it myself.” @olivianj explains to @nmoralesnbc why she chose to keep her third time fighting cancer to herself and the treatments she’s using to manage her cancer pic.twitter.com/bZo0hEvJvz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 8, 2019

Newton-John was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and was diagnosed again in 2018. She confirmed there was a second bout with cancer in 2013 she kept secret from the public.

"Because of the speculation," the star explained. "I just decided I wanted to go through it myself."

“Rumors start and then it gets out of control, and I decided no, I’m going to come out and talk about it.” @olivianj tells @nmoralesnbc why she chose to respond to rumors about her health pic.twitter.com/OTh8rVruAR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 8, 2019

The Grease star is undergoing hormone therapy, radiation and injections to strengthen her bones and taking herbs, supplements and medical cannabis, in addition to her positive outlook.

"[I'm] winning over [cancer]," the actress said. "I think what you think creates your reality ... I try to always deal with it in a positive way."

Newton-John said in an Instagram video in January rumors of her death had been "greatly exaggerated." She discusses her journey in her memoir, Don't Stop Believin', which debuts March 12 in the U.S.