Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 30, 2021 / 8:49 AM

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminiscence about past in Season 8 trailer

By
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019. Samberg stars in the new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019. Samberg stars in the new trailer for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Charles talks about being scared that his time with Jake will be cut short and thinks back to all the stakeouts and drinks after work they shared together in the clip released on Friday.

Advertisement

Charles causes Jake to cry after describing how he thought they would be hunting down criminals together as seniors at a retirement home

Jake and his wife, Amy (Melissa Fumero), also forget to pick up their son from daycare, Raymond (Andre Braugher) accidentally sends a revealing photo, and the group debate the proper way to pronounce the word whoop.

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Co-stars include Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.



Advertisement

Read More

Terry Crews says he's 'mourning' end of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to debut final season on Aug. 12 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
TV // 20 minutes ago
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of "See," its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7.
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has renewed its fantasy dramedy, "Sweet Tooth," for a second season, which will include eight, hour-long episodes.
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 3 hours ago
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT has ordered a fourth season of its post-apocalypstic train drama, "Snowpiercer."
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
TV // 7 hours ago
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Emily Mortimer says she owes her directing job on Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel, "The Pursuit of Love," to its star, "Downton Abbey" alum Lily James.
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
TV // 19 hours ago
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
July 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three new cast members and two returning cast members for its revival of the series "The Game."
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades are back in the new trailer for "Billions" Season 5 Part 2.
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
TV // 20 hours ago
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
July 29 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's television adaptation of "A League of Their Own."
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
TV // 21 hours ago
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye," a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will premiere on Disney+ in November.
Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022
TV // 22 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022
July 29 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker will depart her lead role in "Doctor Who" in fall 2022, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/