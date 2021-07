'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminiscence about past in Season 8 trailer

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket in January 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Melissa Fumero arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in May 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket in January 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Joe Lo Truglio and his wife, Beth Dover, arrive for the the 24th annual SAG Awards in January 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019. Samberg stars in the new trailer for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Charles talks about being scared that his time with Jake will be cut short and thinks back to all the stakeouts and drinks after work they shared together in the clip released on Friday.

Charles causes Jake to cry after describing how he thought they would be hunting down criminals together as seniors at a retirement home

Jake and his wife, Amy (Melissa Fumero), also forget to pick up their son from daycare, Raymond (Andre Braugher) accidentally sends a revealing photo, and the group debate the proper way to pronounce the word whoop.

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Co-stars include Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.