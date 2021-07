'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos

David Spade arrives for the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tituss Burgess arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors in October 2018. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Lance Bass arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lil Jon walks the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl LIV event in February 2020. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

David Spade is set to guest host "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 alongside Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The group is taking over as guests hosts following the departure of Chris Harrison, who exited the Bachelor franchise in June and will not be coming back for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

"Ya buoy. Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorinParadise!" the official Twitter account for the reality series said.

Spade, Lil Jon, Bass and Burgess are all wearing beach attire while smiling and posing in the sand.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 will return to ABC on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. Season 7 was originally delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison exited the franchise after he received backlash for defending Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.





Photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party and other racially insensitive posts had surfaced online. Harrison initially stepped away from the reality franchise in February and apologized for the comments.