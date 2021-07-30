'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos

July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The group is taking over as guests hosts following the departure of Chris Harrison, who exited the Bachelor franchise in June and will not be coming back for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

"Ya buoy. Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorinParadise!" the official Twitter account for the reality series said.

Spade, Lil Jon, Bass and Burgess are all wearing beach attire while smiling and posing in the sand.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 will return to ABC on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. Season 7 was originally delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison exited the franchise after he received backlash for defending Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.





Photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party and other racially insensitive posts had surfaced online. Harrison initially stepped away from the reality franchise in February and apologized for the comments.