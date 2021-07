Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'

Julia Ormond arrives for the the 64th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles in 2012. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Natalie Gold arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York City in 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jelani Alladin will co-star in Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Joe Holt and Ted Sutherland have joined the Season 2 cast of series regulars on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC announced.

"Can finally say this out loud!!!" Alladin tweeted Saturday, along with the link to a media report about the news.

The Walking Dead spinoff, which follows a group of sheltered teens and young adults on a trek between Nebraska and New York 10 years after the zombie apocalypse began, will kick off its second season on Oct. 3.

Returning from Season 1 will be Julia Ormond, Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.