July 23, 2021 / 4:25 PM

James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October

By
James Wan's company Atomic Monster is producing Amazon's streaming series I Know What You Did Last Summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
James Wan's company Atomic Monster is producing Amazon's streaming series "I Know What You Did Last Summer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon announced the release date of their I Know What You Did Last Summer series during their San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday. The series premieres Oct. this year.

The streaming service describes the show as "a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film" in a press release The 1997 movie was based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel.

In the book and previous film, a group of teenagers accidentally kill a pedestrian in a hit and run accident. They agree to cover up the crime and keep it a secret.

One year later, they begin receiving notes that say, "I know what you did last summer." The notes' anonymous sender starts picking off the teens one by one.

The 1997 movie starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Johnny Galecki. Scream author Kevin Williamson wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Hewitt and Prinze survived the first film to return for 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Sony released I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer straight to video.

Deadline reported Amazon's development of a series based on the property on Oct. 14, 2020. Neal H. Moritz's Original Films produces the series with James Wan's Atomic Monster.

