July 21, 2021 / 10:30 AM

Theo James, Lara Pulver lead 'Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' voice cast

By
Theo James is lending his voice to the lead character in the animated series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.&nbsp; &nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Theo James is lending his voice to the lead character in the animated series, "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf."   File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Sanditon alum Theo James and Sherlock actress Lara Pulver will lead the voice cast of The Witcher animated prequel, Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The show is set to debut on Aug. 23.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin," said a synopsis from the streaming service.

"But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

Season 2 of The Witcher -- starring Henry Cavill -- is set to premiere on Dec. 17.

Netflix recently announced Michelle Yeoh would star in a spinoff of the franchise.

