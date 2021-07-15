Paramount+ renews 'iCarly' revival for a second season

July 15 (UPI) -- The iCarly revival series starring a returning Miranda Cosgrove has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+.

"The massive hit #iCarly is renewed for season 2! Who else needs some Skybucks to celebrate?" the official Twitter account for the show said on Thursday alongside a cast photo featuring Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

The renewal comes after the iCarly revival came to Paramount+ in June. Seven episodes of Season 1 are available, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

The original iCarly ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2021 on Nickelodeon. Cosgrove reprises her role as Carly with Trainor back as Spencer and Kress as Freddie.

Cosgrove's character is now an adult social media influencer on the series, which takes place 10 years after the original. Carly and her friends navigate work, love and family in their twenties.

Ali Schouten serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the new iCarly.