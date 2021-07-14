Trending
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleton as the titular Marvel Comics character, will return for a second season on Disney+. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- Loki will return for a second season on Disney+.

The streaming service has renewed the series for Season 2, as seen in the Season 1 finale Tuesday.

In a post-credits scene in the finale, a case file was shown with a red stamp reading "Loki will return in Season 2."

The finale set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters in March 2022.

Loki is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprises his role in the series.

Loki takes place after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The series co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant.

Grant, who played Classic Loki on Loki, appeared Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he discussed the classic costume he wore for the show.

Loki is created by Michael Waldron. The show is the third Marvel scripted TV series to premiere on Disney+, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel's next Disney+ series, What If..., will premiere in August. Disney+ released a trailer for the show last week that teases "infinite possibilities" in the Marvel universe.

