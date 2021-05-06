May 6 (UPI) -- Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches are set to co-host NBC's upcoming competition game show Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, the network announced on Thursday.

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is inspired by Wham-O's outdoor toy of the same name that was first introduced in the 1960s.

The show will feature a water park consisting of giant slippery rides as teams compete in multiple games in order to earn a cash prize. Contestants will play games such as Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall and more.

The final round will challenge the remaining two teams to take on a multi-part slide known as the Big Slipper.

The series will premiere on Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. EDT following the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics. A second episode will air on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT.

"NBC is proud to be home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we're thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup," Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

"What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide," Groom continued.