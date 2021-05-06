May 6 (UPI) -- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, a new series hosted by Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, is coming to Disney+ in July.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Roberts will host the four-episode show.

Each episode of Turning the Tables will feature a round table conversation between Roberts and three female celebrities, including Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

Topics will include personal and professional identity, insecurities, and overcoming health and emotional issues.

"This project is very personal to me, and I'm proud to bring it to Disney+," Roberts said. "The guests we've assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers.

"Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor," she added. "I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others."

Connect, share, and dream alongside some inspirational women. Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, an Original Series, starts streaming July 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TTWRR pic.twitter.com/NxMlJ0KAMy— Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 6, 2021

Roberts will executive produce the series with LeBron James and a team of women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts will premiere July 30 on Disney+.