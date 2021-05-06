May 6 (UPI) -- Masterpiece on PBS announced on Thursday that Sanditon has been renewed for a second and third season.

Rose Williams will return to portray Charlotte Heywood on the series, which is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel.

Advertisement

Further casting will be announced at a later date. Production is expected to begin later this year in Bristol, England.

Sanditon premiered in the U.S. on PBS in January 2020. The show follows Charlotte Heywood as she moves from her rural home to a seaside resort.

"Break out your bathing suits and bonnets... we're heading back to the finest seaside resort!" Masterpiece on PBS said on Twitter.

Co-stars from the first season included Theo James, Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Crystal Clarke, Anne Reid, Charlotte Spencer, Jack Fox, Mark Stanley and more.

Justin Young who penned four episodes of the first season is returning as lead writer and executive producer. Creator Andrew Davies will write several episodes and executive produce.

PBS is the distributor for all three seasons in the U.S. and Canada. Streaming service BritBox has joined the show as a co-producer and will premiere the new episodes as a BritBox Original in the U.K.

New episodes will also air on ITV after a premiere window on BritBox.