Chaos ensues in the new "Rugrats" animated series. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

The Rugrats return, from left to right, Susie, Chuckie, Tommy, Dil and Angelica. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a trailer for their revival of the animated show Rugrats Wednesday. The new series debuts May 27 on Paramount+.

The trailer shows some of Tommy (voice of E.G. Dailey) and Chuckie's (Nancy Cartwright) new adventures with their friends. The group of animated babies battle a dog monster and explore a secret temple.

The Rugrats are a group of babies who can talk amongst each other. The show posits that they speak babyspeak, but translated into English for the viewer to understand.

Rugrats ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2006. Paramount released three Rugrats feature films in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

Dailey and Cartwright were the original voices for the show. Other original voices, Cheryl Case, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie, reprise their roles. New voices include Ashley Rae Spillars, Tommy Dewey, Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Omar Miller, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons and Michael McKean.

The Nickelodeon show and feature films were 2D style animation. The Paramount+ show transforms the Rugrats into 3D computer animation.

The May 27 premiere will feature a one hour episode featuring dinosaurs. Paramount+ plans to roll out another set of episodes at a later date to be announced. Nickelodeon will air the episodes at a later date, also to be announced.