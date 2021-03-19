March 19 (UPI) -- Tony Hale, Nicole Byer, Natalie Morales and more have joined the voice cast of Paramount+'s upcoming Rugrats revival to voice the parents of the main toddler characters.

Hale will voice Chuckie's father Chas, a neurotic musician. Byer is voicing Susie's mother Lucy, a fun physician, with Omar Miller as Susie's dad Randy, a science teacher. Morales will portray Phil and Lil's mother Betty, a coffeehouse owner.

Ashley Rae Spillers is voicing Tommy's mother Didi, an artisan, with Tommy Dewey as Tommy's father Stu, an inventor. Anna Chlumsky will voice Angelica's mother Charlotte, a city councilperson, with Timothy Simons as Angelica's father Drew, a pharmaceutical representative. Michael McKean will portay Grandpa Lou Pickles, an active senior.

The revival, from Nickelodeon, will feature the original voice cast of the toddlers including E.G. Daily as Tommy, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie, Cheryl Chase as Angelica, Cree Summer as Susie and Kath Soucie as twins Phil and Lil.

Rugrats is based on the original Nickelodeon 1991 series of the same name that was created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain.

The series, which uses CG animation, will launch on Paramount+ in the spring.

"This incredibly talented group of actors provides a fresh and very funny take on these iconic roles, combining humor with heart to bring the characters to life in a whole new way," Liz Paulson, senior vice president, talent and casting at Nickelodeon said in a statement.

Nickelodeon announced a content slate for 2021-2022 during its upfront presentation on Thursday.

The network ordered new animated shows ZJ Sparkleton and The Hamster Show, a new comedy series starring Alaya 'The Girl Lay Lay' High, buddy comedy series Warped! and renewed Danger Force and Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.

Production has also started on the new iCarly series for Paramount+ that bring back original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, and a Loud House Christmas special.