May 5 (UPI) -- Marvel series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will now premiere June 9 on Disney+.

Hiddleston made the announcement on Wednesday in a new video that poked fun at how The God of Mischief is never featured in any Avengers montages.

Loki was originally set to premiere on June 11.

"Wednesdays are the new Fridays," Hiddleston says in the clip about the release date change.

The series will follow Loki as he falls into hot water with the Time Variance Authority after taking the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

The TVA protects the proper flow of time and need Loki to fix it after he messed things up by obtaining the Tesseract.

Co-stars include Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wummi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron serves as director with Michael Waldron as the head writer.