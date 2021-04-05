April 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston's Loki falls into hot water with the Time Variance Authority in the latest trailer for the Marvel villain's upcoming series on Disney+.

Loki, who refers to the TVA as timekeepers, is being held by the organization after taking the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, in the clip released on Monday.

The TVA protects the proper flow of time and need Loki to fix it after he messed things up by taking the Tesseract.

The God of Mischief, who is being recruited by Owen Wilson's Mobius, is then sent out on a number of strange missions in service to the TVA.

"It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. I'm ten steps ahead of you," Loki says to Mobius.

Loki, from director Kate Herron, is coming to Disney+ on June 11. Michael Waldron serves as head writer.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wummi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star.