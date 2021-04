Bethenny Frankel arrives for the the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel arrives on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in October 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in May 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront in May 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel's competition series, "The Big Shot with Bethenny" is coming to HBO Max on April 29. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Bethany Frankel's business competition series, titled The Big Shot with Bethenny, is coming to HBO Max on April 29.

Frankel, the founder of Skinnygirl who previously starred on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, is looking for a new person to join her executive team.

Advertisement

A group of aspiring business moguls will compete in a series of real-life tasks and challenges to earn the coveted position.

Frankel offers honest advice and puts the contestants to the test in a new trailer for the series that was released Wednesday.

"Behind every mogul is a skilled, powerful executive team -- and Bethenny Frankel is opening up room for one more. Find out who has what it takes to be her right-hand person in The Big Shot with Bethenny," the synopsis reads.

The eight episode, half-hour unscripted series is a collaboration between HBO Max, MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Frankel's B Real Productions.