April 21 (UPI) -- Bethany Frankel's business competition series, titled The Big Shot with Bethenny, is coming to HBO Max on April 29.

Frankel, the founder of Skinnygirl who previously starred on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, is looking for a new person to join her executive team.

A group of aspiring business moguls will compete in a series of real-life tasks and challenges to earn the coveted position.

Frankel offers honest advice and puts the contestants to the test in a new trailer for the series that was released Wednesday.

"Behind every mogul is a skilled, powerful executive team -- and Bethenny Frankel is opening up room for one more. Find out who has what it takes to be her right-hand person in The Big Shot with Bethenny," the synopsis reads.

The eight episode, half-hour unscripted series is a collaboration between HBO Max, MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Frankel's B Real Productions.