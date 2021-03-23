March 23 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel is engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, after finalizing her divorce.

People reported Tuesday that Frankel, 50, is engaged to Bernon and has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

Advertisement

Page Six confirmed the news after publishing photos Sunday of Frankel appearing to wear an engagement ring on her left hand. Frankel was spotted wearing a large diamond ring while on a beach in Florida.

Frankel and Hoppy split in December 2012 after more than two years of marriage. The pair, who have a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, were subsequently embroiled in a lengthy divorce and custody battle.

Frankel's rep confirmed Tuesday to Us Weekly that a judge signed off on Frankel and Hoppy's divorce on Jan. 20.

Frankel started dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018. The couple had split as of October 2020 but appeared to reconcile in January.

Frankel came to fame on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of New York. She said on Watch What Happens Live in September that she'd be open to returning to the show if it were "different."

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Just different opportunities do come because of it," the star said.

"It would have to be a different show," she added. "I have had ideas. It would have to be ... clean the deck, and it would be a different show."