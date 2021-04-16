April 16 (UPI) -- Shining Vale, a new series starring Courteney Cox, is coming to Starz.

The network said in a press release Friday that it gave an eight-episode series order to the horror comedy.

Cox will star with Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe). Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid's Tale) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

The new series centers on a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town. Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Cox), an author and former "wild child" who is now sober and a wife and mother, is the only person in her family who seems to notice that terrible atrocities have taken place in their new house.

Kinnear plays Pat's husband, Terry Phelps, with Sorvino as Rosemary, "who is either Pat's alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her," Dungey as Kam, Pat's oldest friend and book editor. Birney and Gage play Pat and Terry's teenage children, Gaynor and Jake.

"Shining Vale is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox's character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity," Starz president of original programming Christina Davis said.

"This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network's commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen," she added.

Cox is best known for playing Monica Gellar on Friends. She also portrays Gale Weathers in the Scream movies and played Jules Cobb on Cougar Town.