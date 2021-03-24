March 24 (UPI) -- Tim Allen shared on social media photos from the Last Man Standing set as the sitcom prepares to film its final episode.

"The view behind my character's desk we very rarely see in shots. Every place in this set has memories and laughs for me," Allen captioned Tuesday's snapshot of shelves showcasing model cars, knickknacks and photos.

Advertisement

"Last time in my 'Baxter' den," another photo was captioned.

On Monday, Allen shared a picture of the interior of what is supposed to be the Colorado home where Mike (Allen) and Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis) raised their three daughters -- Mandy (Molly McCook,) Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) and Kristin (Amanda Fuller.)

"Table read tomorrow for our last show of nine grateful seasons. Thanks to all who watch our work," Allen wrote alongside the picture of the house interior.

There are no people in the photos.

Fox announced in October that Season 9 would be the show's last.

The sitcom about the director of marketing for an outdoor sporting goods store chain ran for six seasons on ABC. It was canceled in 2017, but picked back up in 2018 by Fox.