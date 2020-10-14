Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The FOX sitcom Last Man Standing will end with its upcoming ninth season, the show announced Wednesday..

"Let's make the final season GREAT - Baxters out. #LastManStanding returns soon on @FOXTV!" the show's Twitter page said.

Starring Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo, the series is expected to start airing its last episodes in January.

"Feeling very lucky and bitter sweet. #Grateful," Allen tweeted.

"So hard to express how cool it's been to be a part of this near decade long creation. Our final year...damn. You are going to love the what we are planning! Shooting as I type," Allen added.

Last Man Standing is about Mike Baxter, the director of marketing for an outdoor sporting goods store chain where his daughter Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and son-in-law Kyle (Christoph Sanders) work. Travis plays Mike's wife Vanessa, a teacher, and Kaitlyn Dever and Molly Ephraim play their daughters, Eve and Mandy.

The comedy initially ran for six seasons on ABC. It was canceled in 2017, but picked back up in 2018 by FOX.