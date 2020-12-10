Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling icon Sting spoke for the first time on AEW Dynamite as the living legend commented on his surprise return to the squared circle.

Sting arrived onto the scene Wednesday by suddenly cutting off Cody Rhodes with his entrance. Sting interacted with Rhodes' coach Arn Anderson and gave a hug to announcer Tony Schiavone, thanking him for all their years spent together in WCW.

Cody Rhodes stated that he has wanted to share a ring with Sting for a very long time.

"Cody I'm not here for you, at least not right now. There's something really familiar about this place," Sting said while pointing to the rafters where TNT Champion Darby Allin was located. Sting famously would sit silently in the rafters during his heyday.

"The only thing that's for sure about Sting is nothing is for sure. Except this. I am signed with AEW and I plan on being close to the AEW fans and in this promotion for a long time," Sting continued before he bid farewell to Cody Rhodes, leaving him alone in the ring.

Also on Dynamite, Chris Jericho held a meeting with the Inner Circle to determine if the group will still continue after in-fighting erupted last week. MJF, his bodyguard Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Ortiz were present.

Ortiz spoke after MJF and Guevara started to not get along, stating that the faction is stronger together. Ortiz demanded that Guevara shake MJF's hand despite MJF causing friction in the first place. Guevara relunctly shook MJF's hand but told Jericho he would quit the Inner Circle if MJF steps out of line again.

Jericho had each member stick out their middle finger as a show of solidarity and agreed to accompany MJF to the ring in his main event match against Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Cassidy and MJF earned their place in the match by being the final two competitors in the Dynamite Battle Royale last week. MJF won the ring last year and has used it as a weapon to win matches.

The Inner Circle worked as a team to give MJF an advantage over Cassidy until Cassidy's partners Chuck Taylor and Trent of Best Friends brought out reinforcements in the form of Top Flight, Brandon Cutler and The Varsity Blondes.

Both groups started to brawl outside the ring after Wardlow placed MJF's foot on the ropes to stop Cassidy from winning. Miro, who has been feuding with Cassidy and Best Friends, then entered the ring and laid out Cassidy with a vicious Clothesline.

Miro placed MJF over Cassidy's body, allowing MJF to win the match and once again obtain the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Miro then obliterated a number of security guards at the top of the entrance ramp as Dynamite went off the air.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal had a sit down interview with Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes, who has been in conflict with O'Neal's associate Jade Cargill. Brandi Rhodes' arm was in a sling after Cargill attacked her previously on Dynamite.

O'Neal said he had no issues with her husband Cody Rhodes but said he would be present to see Brandi Rhodes take on Jade.

"And Brandi, while your arm is in a sling, I think you should watch Jade. Maybe you'll get some pointers," O'Neal said before Brandi threw a cup of water onto the basketball great.

Newly crowned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega addressed his controversial win over Jon Moxley last week with his new manager Don Callis, who is an executive at Impact Wrestling. Omega and Callis arrived to the arena in a helicopter.

Callis helped Omega win the title from Moxley by giving him a microphone that he used as a weapon. The duo had also appeared on Impact Wrestling Tuesday where Omega said he wanted to start collecting World Championships from other professional wrestling promotions.

"You thought last week was a big surprise. You thought Tuesday was a big surprise. We're just getting started," Omega said.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeating Angelico and Jack Evans of Hybrid 2; Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR defeating Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of The Varsity Blondes; Dustin Rhodes defeating 10 of the Dark Order; Dustin Rhodes declining to join the Dark Order; Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade defeating Lance Archer, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Mideo after Penta El Zero Mideo was taken out of the match due to being slammed into a table; and Abadon defeating Tesha Price in convincing fashion.

AEW Women's World Champion Shida confronted Abadon and hit her with a kendo stick but Adadon was able to quickly recover from the attack.