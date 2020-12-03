Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Kenny Omega became the new AEW World Champion after he faced Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite.

The show was titled Winter is Coming on Wednesday, a reference to HBO's Game of Thrones. Omega had his friend Don Callis, an executive at Impact Wrestling join the announcer's desk as a guest commentator.

Moxley and Omega traded blows outside the ring during the championship bout before Moxley was able to land his first Paradigm Shift. Moxley chose not to pin Omega, however, and tossed steel chairs into the ring.

Moxley and Omega each took a seat and proceeded to take turns slapping and punching each other. Moxley was able to deliver a second Paradigm Shift, but Omega kicked out of the pinning attempt.

Omega landed multiple V-Triggers but was taken out after Moxley slammed his rival into a ringside heater with another Paradigm Shift. Referees and Callis went to check on Omega to see if he was okay with Callis also grabbing a microphone.

Omega, back in the ring, grabbed the microphone and attacked Moxley with it as Callis distracted the referee. Moxley started bleeding from the top of his head as Omega performed four V-Triggers and then the One-Winged Angel to become the new AEW World Champion. This was the first singles lost for Moxley in 2020.

Omega and Callis then started running out of the arena with AEW CEO and president Tony Khan yelling at the pair for what they did. Callis said that Omega will address their actions Tuesday on Impact Wrestling's weekly program, setting up a crossover between AEW and Impact.

Professional wrestling icon Sting made a shocking appearance on Dynamite after TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes faced off against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Allin won the match for his team after performing a top-rope Coffin Drop onto Starks. Hobbs started attacking Allin afterwards, leading to a brawl. Cody Rhodes' coach Arn Anderson and brother Dustin Rhodes also got involved in the melee along with Team Taz's Brian Cage.

Team Taz was in control until the lights in the arena went out. Sting then made his grand entrance carrying his signature black baseball bat. Team Taz exited the ring as Sting gave individual stares to Anderson, Cody Rhodes and Allin.

This was the first time since 2001 that Sting has appeared on a wrestling program that aired on TNT from his time with WCW. The living legend had a brief stint in WWE that started in 2014, but Sting has now signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

A Dynamite Battle Royale was held to determine who will get to compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF won the ring last year and has used it as a weapon to win matches.

MJF survived until the end along with Orange Cassidy, setting up a match next week to determine who will get the ring. MJF was helped by his bodyguard Wardlow and had pushed his Inner Circle teammate Sammy Guevara out of the ring to eliminate him.

Other moments from Dynamite included Chris Jericho defeating Frankie Kazarian of SCU; Jericho stating that the Inner Circle have a week to get along or the group will be disbanded after MJF and Guevara starting arguing along with Wardlow and Jake Hager; and Dr. Britt Baker defeating Leyla Hirsch.