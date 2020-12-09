Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni is teasing his character Elliot Stabler's return to the show.

The 59-year-old actor shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram from his first day back on set of the NBC series.

The photo shows Meloni wearing a fake United States Marine Corps tattoo to play Stabler. The character has "USMC" and its logo tattooed on his inner forearm.

"#firstdayofschool," Meloni captioned the post.

Meloni played Stabler in the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. News broke in April that Meloni will reprise the character in a spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Meloni will appear in Law & Order: SVU Season 22 as a lead-up to Law & Order: Organized Crime, slated to premiere in 2021. His SVU appearance will reunite him with his former co-star Mariska Hargitay, who plays Det. Olivia Benson.

Meloni and Hargitay teased their reunion with a new photo in July. Hargitay shared a photo last week from a virtual table read with the SVU cast, including Meloni.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 premiered in November and will return from mid-season break Jan. 7. Meloni most recently starred in the Hulu miniseries Maxxx.