Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama discussed his new book A Promised Land on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said his wife, Michelle Obama, first said no to him running for president.

Barack Obama said Tuesday that he spoke to his wife about running for office after serious conversations started happening in the Democratic party about the possibility.

"Her initial response is no, but what I said to her was, 'We still need to think through all the different elements of it and if at the end of that you still say no, then it's no.' And she sort of changed her mind. Kind of," Barack Obama said.

"What is absolutely true is, I've never fully gotten out of the dog house for this. I put her and our kids through an extraordinarily stressful, difficult sequence in deciding to run for president," he continued.

A Promised Land explores Barack Obama's early political life and presidency. Colbert mentioned it took Barack Obama four years to pen the over 700-page book and how its the first volume in a collection.

Colbert asked if Obama will be done writing books about his presidency before author George R.R. Martin finishes the Game of Thrones novels.

"The difference is by the time there is a TV show about this, I will have finished," Barack Obama said.