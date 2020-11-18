Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MTV reality series Siesta Key will return for a fourth season, the network confirmed Wednesday.

"Try not to miss us too much, we'll be back for SEASON 4! #SiestaKey," the show's official Twitter account wrote.

Siesta Key follows a group of young people living on Siesta Key, an island off the coast of Sarasota, Fla. The series stars Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller and Chloe Trautman.

MTV said Season 4 will begin production this week in Sarasota. The network also plans to film at an international private resort in the coming weeks.

Entertainment One Reality Productions, which produces the series, told The Hollywood Reporter that production will follow all local, state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines during filming.

Siesta Key is executive produced by eOne's Tara Long and Creature Films' Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez. Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre executive produce for MTV.

Season 3 premiered in January and concluded in August. That season was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.