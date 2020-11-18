Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Scream 5 has wrapped filming and has an official title and release date.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream (1996) and wrote and produced the sequels Scream 2 (1997) and Scream 4 (2011), shared new details about the fifth movie Wednesday on Twitter.

Williamson said Scream 5 will officially be titled Scream. The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and will open in theaters in January 2022.

The new Scream is the first film in the horror franchise to not be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. Original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton will reprise their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley and Judy Hicks.

"That's a wrap on Scream, which I'm excited to announce is the official title of the next film!" Williamson tweeted. "Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans."

"I'm excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would've been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making," he added. "I'm thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes's legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022."

The new Scream will also star Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy, Kyle Gallner and Mikey Madison. Campbell said in September that she is "beyond excited" to reprise Sidney.

