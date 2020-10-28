Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fargo and Castle Rock actress Allison Tolman and Into the Badlands and Shaun of the Dead alum Nick Frost have signed on for roles in Season 2 of CBS All Access' anthology series, Why Women Kill.

"I'm heading back to work in this strange new Covid safety landscape, thankful to be alongside good natured individuals also up for an adventure," Tolman tweeted Tuesday.

The show was created by Marc Cherry of Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids fame.

"This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and story lines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong," the streaming service said in a press release.

Tolman will play Alma, "a timid and awkward housewife," while Frost will portray her husband Bertram, "who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery."

Season 1 of the show debuted last year and featured Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.